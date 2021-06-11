Chinese National Held Near India-Bangladesh Border

Norder Security Force (BSF) personnel on June 10 intercepted a 36-year-old Chinese national near the India and Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Malda district over “suspicious activities”.

BSF officials informed that the man was arrested while he was trying to cross the border illegally.

“When our men asked him to stop, the man tried to run but was chased down and caught. Later, the man was taken to a border outpost at Mohadipur for questioning,” BSF informed.

The Chinese national during interrogation told that his name is Han Junwe and he is a resident of Hubei in China.

“He reached Dhaka on June 2 on a business visa and stayed there with a friend. He later moved to the border district of Chapainawabganj and was trying to enter Indian Territory when we caught him,” informed BSF officials.

The man further informed that he has visited India four times and he also has a hotel in Gurgaon where several Indian nationals work.

Junwe further informed that when he was in China, his business partner would send him numbers of cellphone SIM cards in India.

“A few days ago ATS Lucknow arrested Sun Jiang, his business partner. The ATS also charge charged Junwe and his wife in a case, due to which he was denied an Indian visa. He then arranged for a Bangladesh visa and tried to enter India from there,” BSF officials further informed.

BSF recovered from him a Chinese passport with a Bangladeshi visa, a laptop, 2 cellphones, a Bangladesh SIM card, an Indian SIM card and two Chinese SIM cards.

“Han Junwe is a wanted criminal and all intelligence agencies are working together in this matter,” informed BSF South Bengal Frontier.

“He was intercepted at 7 am. We brought him to Kaliachak post and informed other agencies. He is being questioned by them,” NDTV reported quoting a senior BSF officer.