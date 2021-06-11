Decision On NEET, JEE Exams Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) exams will soon hold a review meeting to take a decision on the medical entrance and engineering entrance examinations.

This comes after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and several state boards have cancelled the Class XII board exams 2021 amid the second wave of the COVID-19.

NEET and JEE exams are necessary as they facilitate admissions to the top medical and engineering institutes of the country.

Quoting a senior government official India Today reported, “The government is aware that the entrance examinations need to be conducted. Unlike the board exams, they cannot be cancelled because college seats are filled up on a competitive test basis.”

“However, it is not right to put a timeline as to when the exams will be held as this may lead to undue anxiety among participants. The Covid-19 situation is being closely studied,” he further added.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is being conducted four times a year from this session onwards to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first phase in February was followed by the second in March.

JEE Advanced was scheduled for July 3, however, it has also been cancelled and the revised dates are yet to be announced.