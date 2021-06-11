Food Processing Units Under NERCORMP At Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh

Changlang lying near the Indo- Myanmar border has become the first district in entire Arunachal Pradesh to roll out the first of its kind Community-Based Organization (CBO) led Food Processing & Allied Units.

Under NERCORMP, a North Eastern Council (NEC) and DoNER Ministry project, various food processing units have come up in Changlang district for nearly Rs 12 crore. Mostly funded by the Govt., in some units, there is a community-based contribution of around 20 to 30 percent as well. Under NERCOMP six processing units have already been installed and construction is going on for 20 other units.

Speaking on the project Changlang’s deputy commissioner Devansh Yadav said that 26 FPU and allied units are owned by Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) and they run in coordination with engaging professionals from Assam and Arunachal.

“We have successfully test-run six units, which includes two Spice processing units, two CSG packaging units (also chips making unit), a Food and Fruit processing unit – that will see jams and pickle flavors of Changlang and a Bakery processing unit”, he said

Yadav believed that “It will diversify economic activities in eastern Arunachal and reduce dependency on outside products. Through market linkage, we will also sell our products in faraway markets and establish organic food brands of the state.”

Food processing units have machinery for processing, drying, and packaging. Processed food items like Pickles, Jam, Candies, Squash, etc. will be produced from it. Units are also being set up for sorting grading processing & packaging and the making of chips. Various products from areca nut & canned fruits and vegetables, processed mushrooms shall be produced.

The spice units will roll out turmeric powder, chili powder, pepper powder, dry ginger, and large cardamom. There will be various flavors of jams like pineapple, guava, oranges, and other fruits harvested in the district besides vegetarian and non-vegetarian pickles.