Green Mizoram Day Observed

By Ezrela Daldia Fanai NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram observed the ‘Green Mizoram Day’ on June 11th throughout the state with a Theme- Planting Trees To Preserve Our Rivers and Environment.

Green Mizoram was first started in 1998 with a project called ‘Green Aizawl’ where trees were planted within and outside of Aizawl to restore the ecological balance of flora and fauna in the state.

Observation of June 11 as Green Mizoram day was started in 1999 and it has been carried since.

Due to the Covid pandemic, official functions to commemorate the day were not observed, rather, many tree saplings were planted across the state by selected government departments and NGOs.

In many districts, competitions were organized concerning the protection of forest against wildfire and preservation of forest in its pristine existence. In various districts, newspapers were selected for their contribution in disseminating Fire Prevention Awareness to the public and were awarded cash prizes