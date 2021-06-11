Licensing Workshop Held For Women’s League Football

The First Club Licensing workshop for the teams participating in the Hero Indian Women’s League was conducted virtually on June 10, 2021, Thursday. The workshop conducted by the All India Football Federation saw 37 participants representing 16 teams.

It was kicked off by Mr. Sunando Dhar, CEO Leagues, AIFF. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the positive advantages of the Club licensing system citing the positive developments in Men’s Football after its introduction.

Mr. Dhar also talked about the two major Asian tournaments that are on the way for women’s football. The AFC Women’s Champions League is slated for 2023, and the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021 Pilot Tournament, is going to take place in November 2022.

Speaking on thw importance of the workshop Dhar said that for the first time such a workshop is taking place and the positive response augurs well for Indian women football. He added,”

The upcoming tournament next year, coupled with the soft implementation of the AFC Women’s Club Licensing System is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen the ecosystem of women’s football and take it to new heights.”

It is to be noted that an Indian club is going to represent the country in the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2021. To be played between October 30 to November 14, 2021, it is going to feature eight teams from eight different nations. Group A (East) will consist of representative clubs from Chinese Taipei, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, while Group B (West) is set to feature a club each from India, IR Iran, Jordan and Uzbekistan. India will be represented by the Hero IWL champions.