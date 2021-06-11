New Agri-Trains Slated For Tripura: CM to Flag-off Ceremonially

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb is slated to flag off Kisan Train carry fruits and vegetables from Agartala Railway Station on Friday at 1 PM. It shall reach Delhi via Guwahati in Assam and Howrah West Bengal.

This logistical initiative has been taken by the central and state governments in an attempt to help the farmers sell their produce during COVID times and to prevent the wastage of seasonal produce of Tripura

The 20-bogey train will leave Tripura laden with horticulture produce like jackfruits, pineapples, lemons, etc.

The train will make its next runs from Agartala to Delhi is on 25th June, 9th July, 16th July, 23rd July, and 30th July.

The Train will also make journeys to Howarah on 16th June, 30th June, 7th July, 14th July, 21st July, and 28th July.

These trains will have General Sitting coaches and commodities may be loaded from Ambassa and Kumarghat railway stations of Tripura.