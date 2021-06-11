Tripura To Promote Students Of Class V-IX

Agartala, June 11, 2021: Tripura government has decided to promote students of classes V-IX.

Speaking with reporters at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala on Thursday evening, Education minister Nath said “Around 1,87,744 students studying in classes V, VIII, IX and XI will be promoted to next higher classes while these students will be evaluated after re-opening of schools in Tripura”.

He said “Due to pandemic, the academic session of 2020-21 was disrupted and hence, the students studying in classes V and VII will be provisionally promoted to next higher classes. However, after reopening of the schools, evaluation for both the classes shall be conducted by the respective school authorities”

“In case of classes IX and XI, students appeared in the annual examination, 2021 would be provisionally promoted to the next higher classes i.e. classes X and XII, respectively”, said Nath.

He said, “As the annual examination of all subjects could not be held, the highest mark obtained in a performing subject would be awarded in non-performing subjects of the candidates during the preparation of their progress reports”.

“However, if a student does not secure of 33%, marks in one or more subjects, he/she would be awarded qualifying marks in the concerned subject, wherever required”, he also added.

In Tripura, there are 51,827 students in class V, 52,659 students in class VIII, 53,176 students in class IX, and 30,082 students in class XI.

On the other hand, Education minister also chaired a meeting with the representatives of 17 private schools of Tripura in presence of the officials of CBSE and TBSE at Shiksha Bhavan here in Agartala on Thursday afternoon.

He urged them to reduce the monthly bus fare by at least 60% so as not to impose a financial burden on the parents in these critical times. At the same time, he requested them not to take any other fees besides tuition fees. He also requested the schools not to increase the tuition fees this year as they did last year.

UK Chakma, head of the Education department has asked representatives of various schools to inform the department of these steps in writing. Arunodaya Saha, chairman of the Tripura State Higher Education Council, who was present at the meeting, urged the school authorities to take all steps from a humanitarian point of view at this time.