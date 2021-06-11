Tripura: Tribal Welfare Minister Demands 6th Schedule Powers In ADC Areas.

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2021: Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Home minister Amit Shah on various issues of the indigenous people of Tripura. He sought the intervention of Shah for passing the 125th Amendment Bill, 2019 on the floor of the Parliament & empower the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) under 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

Jamatia wrote in his letter that the bill needs to be passed on the floor of the Parliament immediately for the larger interest of the indigenous people of Tripura.

“I would request you to kindly look into the matter personally and arrange passage of the Constitution 125th Bill, 2019 towards empowerment of the indigenous tribal population of the state, thereby fulfilling their aspirations to ensure the slogan Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Viswas,” Jamatia wrote.

“I must mention here that with these commitments to the indigenous people of Tripura we came to power and considering the sentiments of the people the said issue may be given utmost priority,” he added.

He also asked the center to sanction Rs 8389.71 crore for the developmental work in those areas.

There is a report of the High-Level Committee constituted by the Union Home ministry which is yet to be published as well as a proposed project by the state department of Tribal Affairs still pending. Jamatia asked that both be expedited.

It worth mentioning here that after the formation of the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura, a high power committee was formed with the representatives of state and central governments to submit a report on the socio, economic, cultural, and linguistic issues in the ADC areas.