Arunachal Pradesh: Polygamy Also Causing Domestic Violence: Chairperson ASCW

National Commission For Women in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission of Women organised a webinar on the issue of ‘Polygamy in Arunachal Pradesh’.

Ms.Radhilu chai (Techi) Chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for women, spoke extensively on the issue. She highlighted the fact that the issue of Polygamy is either considered Taboo or the one speaking about it is ridiculed at.

But the statictics about polygamy draw a different picture. Between 2009 to 2020, the highest number of cases reported to the state commission for women is of domestic violence which is caused mostly due to polygamous relations or due to extramarital affair of the husband.

She added that Polygamy not only affects the relationship between the spouses, it adversely affects the children as well. Many women in Arunachal face miserable living conditions due to polygamy practiced by their husbands.

In her speech, she cited the lack of legislative safeguards for women when it comes to polygamy and added that she is going to take up the issue at the national level.

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women appreciating Ms. Radhilu’s candid views on polygamy remarked “Arunachal State Commission for Women is doing good for the Women”