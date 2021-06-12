Class 12 Board Exams: CBSE Instructs Schools To Upload Assessment Marks By June 28

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class XII board exam 2021 on June 1 due to COVID-19 situation in the country, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) instructed its affiliated schools to upload the internal assessment, including practical and viva marks, on CBSE’s official website www.cbse.nic.in.

In its latest instructions, the CBSE has directed all its affiliated schools across the country to submit the internal assessment, including practical and viva marks on the official website by June 28, 2021.

The CBSE extended the date to submit the internal assessment marks, which will be used to prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 after it was informed practical exams of some CBSE Class 12 students are pending.

Moreover, the schools have also been directed to conduct the practical and viva test online due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“In subjects where the external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board,” said CBSE in a letter sent to schools.

The letter sent by CBSE added that CBSE will appoint an external examiner who will decide the date of the practical exam or project evaluation in consultation with the internal examiner.

The internal examiner will inform the students and will share the meeting link with the students.

The CBSE has further said that it will take some time to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result as the criteria have not been decided yet.