Human Trafficking Bid Foiled In Assam, Police Rescue Four Girls

Foiling a human-trafficking bid successfully on June 12, acting on a specific tip-off Assam Police rescued four girls from Paneri of Udalguri district from Baihata, informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

One person, identified as Giyas Ali (32), was also arrested by the police in this connection.

Ali is a resident of Paneri and till the filing of this report, he was being interrogated by the police.

“Four girls from Paneri of Udalguri suspected to have been victims of attempted Human Trafficking are rescued from Baihata today by @assampolice. One accused Giyas Ali (32 yrs), s/o Lt Sumed Ali, 1 No. Baruahjhar, PS: Panery was arrested in this connection. Interrogation is on,” Sarma tweeted.

“A case has been registered at Paneri PS vide PNY PS Case No. 50/21 u/s 366 (a)/ 370 IPC r/w Sec 14 of Child Labour Act. Efforts are underway to find out the other accused. My compliments to Assam Police,” he further added.