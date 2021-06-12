NE States’ Assembly Speakers Seeks Centre’s Intervention To Curb Racism

Seeking a comprehensive action plan to check the repeated instances of racist attacks and discrimination against the people from the Northeast, a unanimous resolution was taken by the Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies of the eight Northeastern states to submit a joint memorandum to PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

A virtual meeting of the Speakers & Deputy Speakers took place under the chairmanship of Shri Pasang D Sona, Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The meeting held threadbare discussions to come up with solutions regarding the increase in racial discrimination and hatred that people of the northeast region face in various parts of the country.

Incident of YouTuber Paras Singh and other social media influencers’ racial remarks against Ninong Ering, Arunachal MLA were also cited as a recent example of such recurrent racial attacks. Sona also said that this was not the first incident of racial discrimination that had taken place and it was high time that concrete steps are taken to curtail them.