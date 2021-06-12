Terror attack in J&K, 2 policemen and 3 civilians killed

On Saturday, June 12 in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu & Kashmir, suspected terrorists open fired upon the joint team of Police & CRPF in the Arampora area.

In the attack, two policemen and three civilians were killed while three jawans and one civilian were injured. Security personnel have cordoned off the area to nab the militants. LeT role suspected behind the attack told J&K DGP Dilbagh

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on Twitter.