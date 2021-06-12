Tripura CM Flags Off ‘Kisan Rail’ With 10,135 Pineapples & Jackfruits

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 11, 2021: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday flagged off the first ‘Kisan Rail’ from Tripura at Agartala Railway station carrying a total of 10,135 jackfruits and pineapples for Guwahati and Delhi on its maiden journey.

Speaking on the occasion Deb said, “ This is a historic day. No farmers of the state have ever thought that the train will go from here with the fruits to New Delhi, West Bengal, and Guwahati at a very cheap rate.”

On the recent efforts of the Govt. of Tripura to develop the Agri-Horti sector of the state by exposing them to newer markets both India and abroad Deb said that he is “very happy to export queen pineapple; Jackfruits in other states as well as in the market of UK.”

The Chief Minister believed that such efforts will greatly benefit the farmers of the state in the critical Covid-19 times. Elaborating on the importance of such efforts for the future of the farmers in the state he added “due to covid curfew, markets are closed in many states or else more items with huge quantity could go out of Tripura whether it is paddy, queen Pineapple, jackfruit, or dragon fruit. In coming days we also export it in other places for which farmers would be benefited”.

Deb was accompanied by Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MP Pratima Bhoumik, MLA Mimi Majumder at the flagging off ceremony.

An official from the horticulture department informed that more than 13 tonnes of pineapple and jackfruit were being sent out from the state by the ‘Kisan Rail’. Among which were 8,990 kg of pineapple were meant for New Delhi and the rest 1,145 kg of Pineapple and Jackfruit will be unloaded in Guwahati.

Deb thanked PM Modi & Rail Minister Piyush Goel for his help and guidance in taking this initiative forward. “As a result of this Kisan rail, the farmers of the state will get benefit financially as well as there will be an opportunity to expand the market abroad. Therefore, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Railway Minister Piyush Goelji on behalf of the entire farmers of the state”

The Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy also who was present on the occasion said he was “ happy to be present at the historic moment” of the inauguration of Kisan Rail at Agartala Railway Station”. He expressed that such efforts will greatly benefit the farmers of the state.