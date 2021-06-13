Euro 2020: Denmark Finland Match Suspended; Restarted Later

The Euro 2020 fixture between Denmark and Finland had to be suspended for nearly as midfielder Christian Eriksen of the Danish team collapsed right before the halftime whistle. However, it was ‘Restarted’ later at the request of both the teams. Finland won the match 1-0.

Eriksen was given CPR as his teammates surrounded the unconscious player. Later he was taken to the hospital. The Denmark FA later issued a statement saying that Eriksen was awake and was doing better.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the statement said.

UEFA had first stated that the match has been suspended due to a medical emergency.

Around one and a half hours after the incident, UEFA informed that Denmark vs Finland will restart “following the request made by both teams”.

In the ‘Restarted Match’ despite being in dominating possession, Denmark lost to Finland 1-0. Joel Pohjanpalo of Finland scored in the 59th minute of the match. Denmark did get a chance to equalise later. They were awarded a penalty but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg failed to convert it.

The match was being played at the Telia Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday, June 12.