Mizoram records the first case of Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

A suspected case of Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) has been detected at a hospital in Mizoram, informed Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma, State Nodal Officer and Official Spokesperson on COVID-19. The patient is a six-year-old boy who had returned from Delhi and was admitted to Synod Hospital, Durtlang on June 4 due to diarrhea and fever.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that is linked with coronavirus infection. Most children infected with Covid-19 develop only a mild symptom. But those who escalate to MIS-C develop inflammations in the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin, or eyes.

Senior Paediatrics Consultant Dr. John Malsawma of Synod Hospital, Durtlang along with two senior doctors- Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma and State Epidemiologist Dr. R.Lalrintluanga visited the Synod Hospital, Durtlang on June 12 where the suspected case of MIS-C was reported. They collected all the details of the MIS-C patient and sent them to Emergency Medical Relief (EMR), New Delhi for further analysis.

“We have diagnosed the first case of Multisystemic Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) in Mizoram here in our hospital. Initially, we were not aware that the child was suffer(ing) from MIS-C, but as conventional treatment did not work, and the child has a history of being exposed to Covid-19, we gave him treatment as per the protocol of CDC,” Dr. John Malsawma, Senior Paediatrics Consultant of Durtlang Hospital said.

Dr. John said, “It is a hyper-immune response to Covid-19, and is not contagious. If appropriate treatments are given, it is not life-threatening. But one should take care that there should not be cardiac involvement, as the child can go into hypo-tension shock.”