Mizoram: Zion-a, Patriarch of the world’s largest family is Dead

Zionghaka popularly known as Zion-a, passed away at Trinity Hospital Aizawl at 3 pm on Sunday, June 13. He was 76 & suffering from diabetes and hypertension.

He is the leader of Chana pawl or Chhuanthar a Christian sect formed in June 1942. The sect practices polygamy. He is believed to be the head of the world’s largest family with nearly 38 wives, 89 children, and 33 grandchildren. The four-story mansion in which Zion-a and his family lived at Baktawng, became a major tourist attraction with tourists coming from far and wide to witness the spectacle that is the Chana family.

Zion-a and his family were featured twice by Ripley’s Believe it or not. Once in the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! top 11 strangest stories for the year 2011 and another time in 2013’s Ripley Believe It or Not book.

Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthaga mourned the death of the septuagenarian patriarch on behalf of Mizoram.

“With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world’s largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children.

Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam have become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family.” He tweeted.