98 new Covid-19 cases detected in Mizoram on June 13th

Mizoram has logged 98 new cases of Covvid-19 on June 14, 2021, and five Covid-19 deaths as of the morning of 14th June. Out of which 83 have symptoms while the remaining 15 are asymptomatic.

A total of 951 samples were tested on June 13, 2021. From these, 6 positive cases were detected by TrueNAT laboratories of various districts, while 93 Covid-19 positive cases were detected by RAgT.

The positive percentage now stands at 10.30% in the state. Though Mizoram has imposed lockdown since May 2021, the number of Covid-19 cases has continuously surged with a rise in a fatality.

The state government has extended the lockdown till June 21, 2021, with ‘No Tolerance Week’ imposed with the Aizawl Municipal Corporation Area.

The state currently has 3549 active cases of Covid-19 with 67 deaths.

However, on 14th no samples underwent RT-PCR tests at Zoram Medical College Aizawl, as the laboratory was fumigated.