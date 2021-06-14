Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu reviews disaster preparedness in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh, right in the beginning of the monsoon season, has witnessed heavy rains. Rains have already triggered landslides & flash floods across the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to take stock of the state’s preparedness to tackle such mishaps, held a review meeting with the Disaster Management Authority at Itanagar on the morning of June 14.

Expressing concern on people living in areas vulnerable to landslides and floods near the state capital Itanagar, Khandu suggested the Director (DM), Komkar Dulom to survey, map, and notify all such vulnerable areas and facilitate shifting of all such families to safer locations.

“Without thinking of any possible disaster, our people tend to build houses and reside in areas which are prone to landslides and floods during the monsoons. We need to aware of them even if it may take time,” he said.

He also stressed on extensive IEC campaigns to create awareness among the people.

Khandu also expressed grave concern over rampant earth cutting in the state capital and called upon the department to coordinate with the district administration and put a halt to it.

He accepted the department’s suggestion to put in place a real-time monitoring system in the state for early warning signals of upcoming disasters to prevent loss of lives and other damages approving the request to collaborate with reputed institutes for technologies that could detect soil movement and can warn ahead of landslides and other disasters.

Khandu also reviewed the status of funds, medicines, essential commodities, and manpower in the districts.

Earlier in the meeting, secretary Disaster Management Dani Salu informed CM Khanu that personnel of the NDRF 12th Bn have been positioned at Bomdila for the west and Tezu for the eastern parts of the state. He also informed that SDRF units have been positioned at the five Regional Response Centers at Dirang, Ziro, Pasighat, Tezu, and Khonsa for a rapid response.

He also added the central and state agencies are working closely to monitor the situation and act when the need arises.

“Our department is in constant touch with agencies like the CWC, IMD, Hydro Power, Water Resources, Urban Development, Public Health Engineering, Science & Technology, etc for liaising, coordination, and information sharing to put in place precautionary measures in advance,” he said.

Toll-Free numbers have also been installed and activated, 1070 for State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and 1077 for District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs).

On the requirement of volunteers to fulfill the need of added manpower Salu said “.. volunteers are also trained to deal with the COVID19 situation, therefore their services can be an asset to the district administrations,”

The meeting was attended by Advisor, Disaster Management, Tanphaw Wangnaw, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and officials of the state Disaster Management department.