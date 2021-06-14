Centre Provides Over 26.68 Crore Vaccine Doses To States/UTs

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

In addition, the government has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the States/UTs.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the government for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

Under the Strategy, every month 50% of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the Centre.

It would continue to make these doses available to the State Govts totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

More than 26.68crore (26,68,36,620) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,27,66,396 doses (as per data available at 8 AM of June 14, 2021).

More than 1.40crore (1,40,70,224) COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than96,490vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.