Massive traffic jam on the road to Himachal as State Govt. relaxes entry rules to the state.

Tossing caution to the air thousands thronged to Himachal Pradesh as the state government removed the condition of negative RT-PCR report as a precondition for visiting the hill state.

As soon as the Himachal Pradesh government announced its doors open to the public minus COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test reports, hundreds of vehicles filled the road to Himachal creating a massive traffic jam.

People from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh forgetting the recent mayhem of the second wave of Covid-19 packed their bags and made their way to Himachal

NDTV has reported that nearly 5,000 vehicles entered Shimla through the Shoghi barrier in the last 36 hours. And the number is increasing every passing hour.

Long queues of cars, kilometres long, on Sunday, jammed the entry point to Himachal at Parwanoo in Solan.

Taking cognizance of the massive inflow of people and vehicles the Shimla police has instructed the tourists to abide by the COVID safety protocols in place. They have asked them to wear masks and maintain the mandated social distance norms. They have informed that strict action shall be taken against those who do not abide by them.

It was on Friday, that the Himachal government had announced relaxations in curfew after a fall in coronavirus cases in the state and across the country. It included allowing tourists to visit the state without a negative COVID test. However, the curfew from 5 pm to 5 am remains in place.