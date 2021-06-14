Tripura Govt. reduces syllabi for class 10, 12 for 2021-22, decision on Board Exams today

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 14, 2021: The Tripura government has decided to reduce the syllabi for classes 10 and 12 by 30% for those appearing in the board exams of 2022. The decision was taken to help the students cope with the academic disruptions precipitated by the second wave of Covid-19

While speaking with the Northeast Today on Sunday, June 14, Education Minister Nath said due to the pandemic students are facing issues regarding their academics & its evaluation.

“Students, who would appear for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2022, will write exams on 70 percent of their syllabi. This decision was taken recently eyeing the pandemic”, informed education Minister Nath.

Last year, due to the pandemic, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education had reduced the syllabi for classes 9 to 12 only for one academic year . Nath said the same shall be applicable for the board candidates next year.

All the educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities in Tripura are closed since April due to the rise in the positive cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

The board had initially postponed the Class 10 and 12 examinations. Now, it has decided that students will have to appear in a truncated format. However, the modalities of the new format is yet to be decided.

It is to be noted that in the wake of the coronavirus spread, the central government has already canceled the CBSE secondary and higher secondary examinations. Several states in the country have followed suit & canceled their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams too.

The Tripura Govt. is trying to move ahead carefully while deciding the future of the students. As per the latest updates, the Department of Education, Tripura Board of Secondary Education, Department of Health, and other eminent academics, psychologists, journalists are currently in a huddle to come up with a solution regarding the exams. The outcome of this meeting is being awaited.