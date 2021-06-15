AAMSO: Release pending OBC Scholarships

On Monday June 14, All Manipur Muslim Student Organization (AAMSO) demanded the Manipur State Govt. to release pending OBC Scholarships to its students.

A total of Rs 10 crore has already been sanctioned by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, New Delhi.

While around 15,000 OBC students are selected for the scholarship.

But the Finance Department of the Government of Manipur has not yet transferred the amount.

These students applied for the scholarship through Minorities and Other Backward Classes, Online Scholarship Management System (OSMS).

The student body unveiled that OBC students of the state have not yet received the scholarship for 2019 and 2020.