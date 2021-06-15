Assam: Students Move Court Demanding Cancellation Of Board Examinations

Challenging the Assam government’s decision to go ahead with the Class X and Class XII board examinations, students of the state have filed a petition at the Supreme Court demanding its cancellation.

Class X examination is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) conducts the Class XII board examination in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that Class X and Class XII board exams in the state will take place in mid-July if the COVID-19 positivity rate drops down below 2 per cent or an evaluation mechanism would be decided.

Meanwhile, in their application to the Apex Court, the students have said that the Assam government has gone ahead with its decision to hold the examinations without ascertaining the condition of the students with respect to their social wellbeing.

They said that the government was trying to impose the board examination on them.

“Under the given facts and circumstance, conducting the examinations is not going to be a fair way of evaluating the students,” the petition further added.