COVID-19: Nagaland Reports 109 New Cases, 3 More Deaths

Nagaland on June 14 recorded 109 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload of the state to 23,753.

Among the new cases recorded in the day, Mokokchung reported 52 new cases while 26 were reported from Kohima.

Dimapur, on the other hand, reported 14 cases, Mon 7 cases, Peren, Phek and Tuensang 1 case each, Wokha 2 cases and Zunheboto reported 5 cases.

Meanwhile, 405 patients recovered from the infection on June 14.

The state also reported 3 more deaths on June 14, taking the death tally to 442.