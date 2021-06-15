“FCI scam has nothing to do with the public distribution system in the state”, said CM Conrad K. Sangma

A few days ago a food grain involving Meghalaya has been uncovered by Assam Police and seized 1 lakh bags of rice of Food Corporation of India, Shillong. Referring to this incident CM of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma said that the FCI scam has nothing to do with the public distribution system in the state and also claims that the verbal reports he received indicate that the state received the rice for Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) under the National Food Security Act, 2013 for May & June in advance and also he awaits for the written report in the issue.

CM Sangma also adds “There is no question of Meghalaya rice lying (in Boko) and it is we have no idea”. He also points out a fact by saying that the amount of rice seized in the FCI godown of Boko is half the quantity of the state’s requirement and missing such a huge quantity from the state’s godown would have certainly been noticed.

In a statement the Director of Social Welfare, DD Shira said that the department is waiting for an official letter from the investigation officer of the Assam Government for inquiry and thus taking further actions.