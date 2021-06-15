Hydro-Power can be main revenue earner: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein and Minister-in-Charge Power & Hydro-Power Development met with Chief Managing Director, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) regarding the Joint Venture Agreement between NEEPCO and Hydro-Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) for 3750 MW Siang Upper, 330 MW Kurung Dam and 90 MW New Meling Hydro-Electric Projects in the State via Video-Conferencing.

Mein in his initial remark said that Arunachal Pradesh has more than 1/3rd Hydropower potential of the country, however, 98% of it remains untapped due to various reasons. Citing that Arunachal depends on Central Govt for 90% of its budget requirement, he said that all efforts are on to enhance our internal revenue by harnessing our State resources and Hydro-Power can be the main revenue earning source of the State.

He said that with the constant support from the Central Govt, State Govt is planning to develop big as well as small Hydro-Electric Projects. The efforts are also on to revamp the development of the Dibang Multi-Purpose Project and Lower Demwe Project.

He further informed that the previous Governments in the State had allotted 168 projects to Private Power Developers and PSUs aggregating to nearly 46,000 MW. However, due to failure to take off the projects by some of the power developers, Govt has terminated many such projects. He said that the State has started allocating such terminated projects to CPSUs and two projects namely, 120 MW Nafra and 90 MW New Meling HEPs have already been decided to be allotted to NEEPCO.

Citing NEEPCO as a partner in the Hydro-Power development of the State, DCM urged the CMD NEEPCO to start the work on Kameng Basin Projects namely Nafra and New Meloing HEPs as early as possible. He also urged them to sort out the impediment in the implementation of the 330 MW Kurung HEP by sitting across the table. The MOA for the project was signed in the year 2015.

Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja has assured CMD NEEPCO to look into the security of the NEEPCO officials and any kind of local issues in connection with the implementation of the Kurung Project and sought for early commencement of the project.

The meeting also discussed the 1800 MW Kamala HEP in Kamle District being implemented by M/s Jindal Power Limited. The project which was initially started in the year 2012 has deteriorated since 2014 and has lapsed even after 12 years of signing MOU.

In the meeting, Shri Toko Onuj Chairman cum Managing Director, HPDCAPL has been asked to act as nodal officer for liaisoning with M/s Jindal Power Ltd, M/s SJVN, and NEEPCO on Kamala, Kurung, New Meling, and Etalin HEPs for acquisition & merger, equity participation, etc.

The meeting was also attended by MLA Kamle, Tarin Dakpe, Advisor to Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. H K Paliwal, Commissioner (Power), Prashant Lokhande, CMD NEEPCO, V K Singh and CE Hydro-Power Development (Monitoring), R K Joshi among others.