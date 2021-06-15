India Finish Third After 1-1 Draw with Afghanistan

The Indian national team played out a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan to finish third in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday evening.

Afghan goalkeeper Ovays Azizi conceded an own goal off an Ashique Kuruniyan cross to hand India the lead in the 75th minute before subtitute Hossein Zamani drew level in the 82nd minute.

The draw has offered the Blue Tigers a direct spot in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers.