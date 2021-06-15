Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: Two Key Accused Released On Bail

Rightful Chyrmang and Shining Langstang, the two prime accused in the East Jaintia Hills mine tragedy in Meghalaya were granted bail by a local court, even though the rescue operations have borne no fruit 15 days after the incident.

Chyrmang was granted bail on June 9 while Langstang was released on June 11

Chyrmang is a resident of Sutnga village and he was arrested on June 1.

Meanwhile, Langstang surrendered before the police on June 2 and was arrested on charges of violating the NGT order banning unscientific mining and transportation of coal.

The third accused identified as Keroi has moved for anticipatory bail through his lawyer and the hearing will take place on June 24.

Keroi, who is Chyrmang’s brother, is absconding till the filing of this report.