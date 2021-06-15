One Year Of Galwan Clash: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Pays Glowing Tribute To Martyrs

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 15 paid his humble tribute to all the fallen soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment who laid their lives for the nation in Galwan Valley, Ladakh fighting against the PLA at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15, 2020.

“My deepest gratitude and humble tribute to Maha Vir Chakara Col B Santosh Babu and all Veer Jawans of 16 Bihar Regiment who made supreme sacrifice defending our motherland from the enemy forces in the #GalwanValley on this day. Your bravery is an inspiration for the entire nation,” Pema Khandu tweeted.

A team led by Col. Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment set out to hold a discussion with the Chinese PLA troops to return back to their territory.

But Chinese PLA deliberately aggravated the situation, which led to a massive clash.

They eventually attacked the Indian delegation with sticks, stones and rods wrapped with wire.

The Colonel and his personnel suffered injuries during the clash.

The Indian Army then retaliated leading to heavy casualties of the Chinese troops.