Roger Waters slams Facebook, ‘No F***ing way’ can use Pink Floyd songs for ads

The famous vocalist of Pink Floyd rebuked Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder, after the company seeked rights to use “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)”, for Instagram and Facebook campaigns.

Rogers unveiled on the following, while speaking at a forum in the New York City, organized in support of the detained Julian Assange, WikiLeaks founder.

Expounding on the statement through a piece of paper, Waters revealed that Zuckerberg has also offered him a huge amount of money for the usage of this iconic 1979 song.

“You have no idea what it is—nobody does—because it arrived on the internet to me this morning. It’s a request for the rights to use my song, ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),’ in the making of a film to promote Instagram. So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me… with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money and the answer is, ‘f*** you! No f***ing way!” – Roger Waters stated.

He referred Zuckerberg an “idiot” for not letting the general public get into terms with the story of Julian.

Waters has also recently lashed out at David Gilmour for blocking his access to the team’s social media accounts.

In February last year, Roger Waters along with his bandmate David Gilmour marched through the streets of Central London, demanding the release of Assange.