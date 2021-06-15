Sikkim Education Minister tables bill for establishment of two new private universities

On Monday, June 14, Sikkim Education minister K.N Lepcha tabled bills for establishing two new self-financing private universities, Sikkim International University at Sreebadam & The Medhavi Skills University, Sikkim at Bermiok.

The Sikkim International University and The Medhavi Skills University would be sponsored by Research and Gyan for Noble Upliftment Trust and Medhavi Foundation respectively.

Sikkim (Amendment) Bill, 2021, tabled by Lepcha also sought to revive EIILM University by changing its name to Sikkim Alpine University and sponsoring body from Malvika Foundation to AMOGH Advanced Education and Research Foundation tabled the Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management University,

To enable the government to effectively execute the welfare schemes and formulate policies for improving the working and living conditions of labourers and also to protect them from exploitation by their employers Labour minister M.N. Sherpa placed the Sikkim Labour (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 during the assembly.

The Sikkim Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by Chief Minister P.S. Golay.

Discussion and voting on the bills will be taken up on Tuesday.