Tripura Board Exams: Fate of 74,000 students to be decided on June 21

Abhijeet Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The decision for the students of classes X and XII board examinations in Tripura will be finalized on June 21 after receiving a green signal from the state’s Health Department. Tripura Education minister Ratanlal Nath on Monday chaired a meeting to decide on the board examinations of Class X and XII, but the discussion ended with no fruitful results.

In the meeting, the minister was accompanied by officials and president of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE), secretary of Education department along with directors of the Social Welfare & Social Education and Health departments, former TBSE president, group of academicians, psychologists and eminent journalists.

All invitees in the meeting claimed that there is no alternative to board examination. Moreover, how the CBSE authority is evaluating the students is a matter to be seen significantly. Following this, another discussion will be held on June 21 next and finalise the decision, said Nath to reporters.

Minister asserted “Above all, everything depends on the green signal issued by the Health department after re-evaluating the COVID pandemic scenario across Tripura. Only then, board examination may be conducted”.

However, the Education Department has sought the opinion of parents on secondary and higher secondary examinations. Parents can make their opinion online on the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) website until 6 PM June 15. At present, 74,000 students are studying in various government and government-aided schools in classes X and XII across Tripura were enrolled to appear in the Board examination this year.

In the meeting, 19 personalities from various fields were invited. On the other hand, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination on Monday informed that for all the candidates in the state, the pre-scheduled Tripura Joint Entrance Examination on June 23 is being postponed. The next schedule will be announced in advance on the Board’s website http://tbjee.nic.in and all concerned are requested to visit the website regularly.