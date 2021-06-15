YMA Leaders meet Mizoram CM on its Foundation Day, discuss Myanmarese refugees

The leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) met with Chief Minister Zoramthanga to discuss the issue of Myanmarese nationals seeking refuge in various parts of Mizoram. They also discussed other issues like the drug menace plaguing Mizoram.

On the issue of Myanmarese refugees, the Chief Minister acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of CYMA.. He also informed the CYMA leaders that the money sanctioned to provide for the rehabilitation of Myanmarese in Mizoram will soon be released and all necessary measures shall be undertaken.

Zoramthanga also conveyed to the CYMA leaders that once the pandemic subsides, a stronger body to prevent drug smuggling will be formed.

It is to be noted that on this day Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest NGO in Mizoram was formed in 1935, by English Christian Missionaries and local leaders as Young Lushai Association (YLA). Later the name was changed to YMA in 1947.

Earlier on the occasion of the 86th Anniversary of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) residents of every locality volunteered to clean up their locality for the day along with many other social activities.