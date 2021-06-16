Arunachal Pradesh: Orphaned Bear Cubs Sent To Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary

Nancy Zangmu, NET Correspondent Arunachal Pradesh

The recently rescued orphaned Himalayan black bear cub duo have been trans-located to the Central Bear Rehabilitation Centre (CBRC) at Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve, in Pakke-Kessang district. They were rescued from Roing at Lower Dibang Valley.

Before sending them to CBRC a mobile veterinary doctors team belonging to the eastern unit of Wildlife Trust of India Guijan Assam examined the bear cubs. Once they found the cubs to be fit for travel arrangements were made for their translocation.

Roing Wildlife Sanctuary Division RFO Kabuk Lego informed that the CBRC is the only save haven for the cubs for their better rehabilitation, rearing, and nurturing. Once the cubs have enough strength to survive in the wild they shall be set free.

Earlier a ‘ready team’ of the wildlife division from Mayu-I of Roying in Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing rescued the cubs after an wildlife NGO informed them of their presence.

The Himalayan black bear (Ursus thibetanus laniger) is a subspecies of the Asian black bear is on the endangered list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature(IUCN) requiring robust conservation efforts.