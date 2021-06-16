EURO 2020: Germany gift France a victory, lose by a solitary suicide goal.

By NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, June 15, Mats Hummels of Germany scored a own-goal in the 20th minute to gift France a win at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Toni Kroos, the central midfielder repented the “most unfortunate” own-goal of Hummels saying “We have lost the first match and when you only have three games, then the pressure is large.” This defeat has now increased pressure on Joachim’s men. For the first time in Euro history, Germany has lost the opening game at a European Championship.

Earlier Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe of France were thwarted time and again by Germany from scoring. Unfortunately, Lucas Hernandez and the Bayern Munich man’s cross was itself spooned by Hummels towards his own goal.

Paul Pogba was awarded Man of the Match for his impressive display. He played a key role in the game’s only goal, his brilliant pass to Lucas Hernandez turned from a positional attack into a goalscoring opportunity.