India’s First Green Fungus Case Reported In Madhya Pradesh

India’s first-ever case of ‘Green Fungus’ has been reported from Madhya Pradesh, a senior government doctor informed the media on June 15.

As per the doctor, the infection was detected in a person who had recovered from the COVID-19 infection recently.

It may be mentioned here that ‘Green Fungus’ is the newest infection to join earlier reported cases of the black, white and yellow fungus.

However, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) chief Randeep Guleria warned against creating “confusion” with fungus colours earlier in May last.

“The newest disease is an Aspergillosis infection, and more research was needed on the fungus,” reported NDTV quoting Dr Ravi Dosi, the head of the Department of Chest Diseases at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in Indore.

It may be mentioned here that Aspergillosis is a relatively uncommon infection and affects the lungs.

As per reports, the ‘Green Fungus’ infection was detected in a 34-year-old patient, who battled Covid for two months before experiencing severe nosebleeds and fever.

Doctors, however, suspected that the patient had contracted Black Fungus or mucormycosis instead.

It was only after several tests the doctors confirmed that the patient was infected with ‘Green Fungus’ instead.

“Gree Fungus is an infection that was earlier seen only as a junior partner in other cases,” NDTV further reported quoting Dr Dosi.

Dr Dosi further informed that the fungus has been acting as an aggressor and it affected the patient’s lungs, sinuses and blood.

“The patient underwent Covid treatment for around two months. He went home and around 10-15 days started experiencing nosebleeds and fever. He came in for tests and we found that he is infected with ‘Green Fungus’,” Dr Dosi was further quoted as saying by NDTV.

He further informed that ‘Green Fungus’ medication is different from Black Fungus.

“Colour coding of the various types of viruses must be done,” he added.

AIIMS chief Dr Guleria, however, in May said that naming the same fungus based on its colours, depending on the area of infection, creates confusion.

It is worth mentioning here that Black Fungus was the first of the coloured infections to be reported and this rare but potentially fatal fungus has been declared an epidemic.

Black Fungus can affect the face, the nose, the orbit of the eye, or the brain, which can cause even vision loss, apart from spreading to the lungs.