Latvia To Aid Nagaland in Fighting Covid-19

With the increasing burden on the Indian health care system due to the second wave of COVID-19 and a daily spike in the cases, the availability of critical medical supplies and facilities remains an area of concern.

The Govt. of Latvia has come forward as part of the UNDP and European initiative to help Nagaland, and India as a whole in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio thanked the Latvian ambassador for their support. “I express my gratitude to the Govt of Latvia & @UNDP_India for the outpouring of support given to Nagaland during these unprecedented & challenging times. The critical life-saving equip. will further strengthen the health system. Thank You @ArtisBertulis for your constant support.” He tweeted

A sum of USD 60,000 has been contributed by the government of Latvia for the procurement of this critical medical equipment. This fund will be used to purchase Indian-made AgVa ventilators. The fund was contributed as a part of the broader European Union’s assistance to India’s response to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E. Mr Artis Bērtulis, Ambassador of Latvia to India, has praised India’s COVAX mission and said he is glad to be working with UNDP in India to contribute to building the capacity on Indian Health System. Ms. Shook Noda has thanked the government of Latvia for its contribution to strengthening the Indian Health Care system.