Mizo Student Body Asks Telecom Providers To Provide Better Network

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the largest students’ body in the state today met with various service providers BSNL, Airtel and JIO.

Speaking at the meeting, B. Vanlaltana, President of MZP said, “Many students are taking online examinations and it is saddening to learn that students have to walk a great distance searching for a better network. I hope that service providers will upgrade their mobile signal tower to cater to the growing needs of customers.”

Representatives from JIO informed MZP of their company’s plan to add additional 19 towers have been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the towers in various parts of the state shall soon be upgraded once optic fibers reach the state.

Airtel represtatives assured that more towers will be added to strengthen the network in the state. The representatives have also requested that customers who are located near an airtel tower should be quick to raise complain whenever signals are weak.

Recently Northeast Today had reported that students had to walk miles to areas having internet connectivity to appear for their online exams.

BSNL representatives also stated that more towers will be added once the 3G and 4G tenders are finalized. They also highlighted that their optical fibers connection in various parts of the state are often jammed and destroyed by construction works.

The service providers and the MZP agreed to meet for more discussions. They also decided to implore the state government to provide for a 132 KV Line fibre in the state