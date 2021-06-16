Mizoram Launches Covid-19 App To Monitor Home Isolated

By Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana inaugurated ‘Nishtha Teletrack’ a Covid-19 momnitoring App on June 16, through video conferencing.

Nishtha Teletrack’ is an online COVID Helpline developed by National Health Mission and JHPIEGO, an affiliate of John’s Hopkins University USA. It is funded by The United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Teletrack Application will enable doctors to keep track of Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation. There will be dietician will administer their diet and a clinical psychologist will also be available for counseling.

The Teletrack Application will be downloaded by the patient and a report on the patient’s fever, SpO2, and other requirements shall be entered daily which will be checked by a doctor.