NSCN Cadre Caught With Brown Sugar

Recently, the security forces have arrested two National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) cadres, in two separate operations.

According to a Morung Express report, they were arrested through a joint operation carried out by Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police.

This was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North): IGAR (N) through an official release.

One of these cadres was arrested with 10 boxes of brown sugar worth approximately Rs 35,000. For further investigation, he was handed over to East Police Station, Dimapur district.

Another cadre was arrested through an encounter led out via a joint operation with the police at Khehokhu, Dimapur.

This cadre was handed over to Chumoukedima Police Station, Dimapur for further investigation.

A truck driver abducted by the cadres was rescued from 6th Mile Petrol Pump, Dimapur by the police.