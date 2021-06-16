Tripura Veterinary Graduates demand jobs as hundred posts lie vacant

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 15, 2021: Unemployment in Tripura is slowly becoming worse as recruitment in departments like Education and Animal Husbandry are virtually in limbo.

For the past five years in Tripura, veterinary graduates of the state are suffering due to a lack of employment opportunities at various levels specially in the govt sector. Of 217 sanctioned posts in the Animal Resource Development department (ARDD), 117 posts are lying vacant and the state government is not taking steps to recruit fresh graduates. Some of those graduates have taken to social media trying to bring attention to their plight. Hundreds of tweets with the hashtag #TripuraNeedVetyDoctor have been posted on the micro-blogging site trying to make their voices heard.

Northeast Today contacted some of those veterinary graduates. Dr. Abhijit Paul a 2018 veterinary graduate of Tripura Veterinary College this correspondent that “The state government is not recruiting any veterinary doctors since 2017 while the last recruitment was made in 2014. Henceforth, amongst us, many are waiting at home and practicing privately while few including myself left for West Bengal and discharging duties in a private hospital. Still, we have a hope that the state government will begin the recruitment process. We all pass-outs discussed together to raise a storm in social media for our recruitment and accordingly, this is being done in twitter”.

As good employment opportunities are getting scarce for these animal doctors they are becoming victims of underemployment as well. “We, the left-out veterinarians are taking up low-paid private jobs in other states across the country as those have large commercial private farms, dairy industry, animal/poultry feed industry, private hospitals, etc where veterinarians can work”, Dr. Paul added.

The ARD department is drawing flak from every quarter for not recruiting any veterinarians when some are departments are recruiting twice a year. When contacted Dr. K Shashi Kumar, director of ARDD told Northeast Today that the file for the recruitment of the veterinary officers has been forwarded to the government and action will be initiated once the council of ministers approves it in the cabinet meeting. “The decision will be taken shortly and the recruitment process can be started shortly. Once the file is approved by the cabinet, the process will start immediately,” Kumar said.

He added that the recruitment process is something that has to be continued once every two or three years but due to some reason the process was stopped. However, the department has now taken up the issue on a priority basis. How far those promises get fulfilled remains to be seen.

The recruitment of veterinary grduates is not only about employment. It is also about providing veterinarians for the domestic livestock and supporting the animal husbandry sector in the state as well.

Litan Reang a graduate of 2020 informed Northeast Today that “The general norm states that at least 1 veterinary officer is necessary for every 5000 animals. The total livestock population is 13.18 lakh in Tripura. So, we need at least 264 vet doctors as per norms. Regrettably, Tripura has only 100 Veterinary officers working and 117 sanctioned posts are still lying vacant across the state”.

Lack of veterenians is also affecting the farm sector in the state as well. “In 2014, recruitment of the veterinary doctors was processed 2014 and ended in 2016. No new recruitment process was initiated since 2017 even though hundreds of them have passed out over the years. Many veterinary hospitals and dispensaries are lacking officers as result animals and farmers are suffering massively”, said Dr. Shubham Das to Northeast Today.

The veterinary doctors are trying every avenue to make their case. They have met with the Tripura ARDD minister as well. “A delegation of unemployed veterinary graduates had a meeting with ARDD minister Santana Chakma last year, and they were assured that the recruitment of vet doctors will be processed soon.”, Shubham informed.

Weighing on the issue general secretary of Tripura Veterinary Doctors Association (TVDA) Dr. Sujit Saha said that the department has an acute shortage of veterinary officers and they have asked the state govt to fill up th vacancies quickly. “We are hopeful that the process to fill up as many possible posts will be initiated by the government,” Saha also added.

Northeast Today also attempted to contact ARDD minister Santana Chakma, for her reaction on this storming issue of recruitment, but no response was made from her end.