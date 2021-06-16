Vaccinate players and officials, demands Sikkim Football Association

The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) has requested the state government to inoculate the registered footballers and referees of Sikkim with COVID vaccine under the special priority group.

As per a report by Sikkim Express, various clubs gave earmarked 25 players from each of them for the inoculation process. 8 clubs from senior division, 8 from the B division, and 12 from the C division have prepared lists for the Covid-19 inoculation process. Besides, 25 players each from two women’s teams and 12 referees are also been selected. All the above players fall under the 18-44 age groups.

SFA President, Menla Ethenpa has sent a letter to the state Health Department regarding the vaccination.

As informed by Ethenpa A total of 762 doses will be required for this vaccination drive.

This initiative is taken as these players need to participate in the national and state-level tournaments in the future.

Earlier on June 3, the Sikkim state government listed the vaccination drive for specific priorities including drivers, teachers, citizens with comorbidities, State Bank of Sikkim (SBS) employees, and others.