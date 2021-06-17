17 Children Succumbed To Covid In Meghalaya: State Health Minister

-By NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, June 16, Alexander Laloo Hek, Meghalaya Health, and Family Welfare Minister informed that around 17 children – aged 0-14 yrs have succumbed to COVID-19 since 2020. As many as 5,101 children have tested positive in the state due to the infection.

Lek however added that no newborn baby has been infected by COVID-19 so far in the state.Taking these figures into consideration, the state government has now decided to set up three ‘prefab’ (prefabricated) pediatric hospitals in Shillong, Tura, and Jowai.

It is feared the impending third wave of COVID-19, may target more children compared to the last two waves. The state Health Government has urged the citizens to be extra careful, as it might be more intense than the second.

Hek informed the media that the state has written to the Central Government, seeking financial assistance to help tackle the COVID situation.

Clarifying the state of ambulances he added that some of them are not fully equipped with life-saving requirements. “We have been increasing the additional manpower as much as required and the lifesaving ambulances are also being looked into,” said Hek

Speaking about the vaccines, Hek said that the state government has adequate doses to run the drive for another week. The Central Government slated to supply more vaccines to the state after June 21. Besides, the state government has also increased the number of vaccination centers in the state.

Moreover, the Health Minister also shared details about the vaccine hesitancy among the public and progress of inoculation to curb the spread of COVID-19 “our department is urging the citizens to get vaccinated as it is the only way we can protect ourselves from this deadly virus,”