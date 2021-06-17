A King’s Journey: Bhutan Premier Treks For 5 Days Monitoring Covid Management

-By NET Web Desk

As India struggles to grapple with the second wave of Covid-19, its neighbour Bhutan more or less has been successful in keeping the situation under control.

According to the numbers released by WHO, Since January 3, 2020, Bhutan, has recorded 1826 positive cases and one death within its total population of 763,092. Bhutan’s number however becomes much more impressive when its vaccination numbers are taken into account. WHO data shows a total of 483,699 vaccine doses have been administered in the whole country which is nearly 50% of the whole population. One could argue that Bhutan being a landlocked country and its small population does put it at an advantageous position while managing the pandemic.

However, these numbers have not stopped Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk from upping the ante in the fight against Covid-19. Recently the royal’s Instagram account released pictures of the King’s five-day trek of over 65 kilometres along the eastern border of the country. Known to be a porous one the King inspected the arrangements in the outposts to control the flow of the people.

The King started the trek from Merak, a settlement on the eastern part of Bhutan on June 8. On his trek to the border points-of-entries and outposts, he met with the Desuups and RBP personnel manning those points. There have been frequent interactions between people across the porous border in the past. The trek was not a easy one as in summer it is infested with leeches and filled with swollen streams.

President of Media Association of Bhutan, Tenzing Lamsang, shared the pictures of the trek on Twitter on June 14. He informed that the King trekked through forests, rain, high passes, and leeches to check on border posts set up to keep track of illegal crossings.

The King arrived in Jomotshangkha on June 12 after a 5-day trek along the eastern border.

Besides inspecting the border outposts, the King also took stock of the impact that the pandemic and border closure has had on the livelihoods of the people who depend on cross-border interactions.

