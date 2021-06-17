Arunachal Sports Minister Mama Natung Felicitates Everesters Tashi Yangjom & Tagit Sorang

Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Arunachal Pradesh, Mama Natung felicitated two young Everesters from the state Miss Tashi Yangjom & Shri Tagit Sorang Abraham on 17th June at Civil Secretariat Itanagar.

Both of them have scaled Mt. Everest in 2021. Sorang achieved the feat 20 days after Tashi Yangjom, who became the 1st Indian this season to scale the tallest peak in the world on May 11. Tagit Sorang is also the first Nyishi & youngest mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to climb Mt Everest.

While felicitating them Arunachal Sports Minister, Mama Natung appreciated both the mountaineers and lauded their achievement. He also appreciated the hard work, determination, and dedication mountaineers apply to their craft to achieve success.

He also informed them of the govt’s plans to provide incentives to the sportspersons so that they can concentrate on their performance. He added that he is in consultation with experts to frame policies for the development of the sport in the state alongside benefiting the mountaineering community as well.