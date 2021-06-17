Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 7 Cr Seized in Karbi Anglong

– By NET Web Desk

In the ongoing crackdown on drug operations across the state, Assam Police had a major breakthrough as pure heroin worth Rs 7 Cr was seized in Assam’s Karbi Anglong.

During the operation, the police also dismantled the ‘narco-terror’ network by arresting their operatives, running the show for some time now. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also in charge of the home department informed of this huge success via social media platforms

(Image Source- Twitter)

“In a big breakthrough, Assam Police has busted a big supply chain network with narco terror angle in Karbi Anglong. Over 2 kg pure heroin worth Rs 7 cr in international market seized,” Dr Sarma shared.

CM Dr. Sarma complimented the Assam Police on their recent success.