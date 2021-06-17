CBSE Submits Class XII Assessment Criteria In Supreme Court

– By NET Web Desk

On 17th June the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) submitted the evaluation criteria for Class 12 to the Supreme Court. They informed the court that results of the evaluation will be announced within July 31.

According to a Times of India report, for Class 12, marks obtained in the unit tests, term exams, and practicals will be considered with 40% weightage. A Moderation Committee will be set up to look into the difference of marking mechanisms. However, the students who are not satisfied with their marks will have an option to appear for the examination, once the situation becomes normal.

On June 4, a 13-member panel was set up to determine evaluation criteria for the Board exams in view of the cancellation of exams. They were asked to submit the report within two weeks. The cancellation of CBSE board exams was announced by PM Narendra Modi on June 3.