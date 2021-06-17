CM Of Chin State Of Myanmar Takes Refuge In Mizoram

Following the military coup in Myanmar in February this year, several citizens from the states and provinces near the Indian state of Mizoram have fled to Mizoram and taken refuge there.

Among those who have taken refuge in Mizoram also include Salai Lian Luai- the Chief Minister of Myanmar’s Chin state.

This was reported by NDTV on June 16 quoting sources in the state Home Department.

Salai Lian Luai was appointed as Chin’s chief minister in 2016.

As per reports, Luai and a few others crossed over to India on June 14 night through the border town of Champai- around 185 km from Aizwal.

It may be mentioned here that Chin state in western Myanmar shares a 510 km western border with six districts in Mizoram- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual.

It also shares its northern with Manipur and its southwest with Bangladesh.

Since early February – 9,247 Myanmar nationals have entered Mizoram in search of shelter after the military coup.