Meghalaya Mine Tragedy: Body Of One Miner Retrieved

On Wednesday, June 16, the corpse of a trapped miner was retrieved from a 152-meter-deep flooded coal pit in the East Jaintia Hills district.

The body was retrieved by the Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers. The Navy divers detected two objects sinking, suspected to be the bodies of miners, one of them retrieved, but the other could not be recovered- informed by E Kharmalki, Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills district.

“They are expected to resume retrieval of the second suspected body tomorrow when the visibility underwater improves again,” – he added.

Of the five miners – 4 were from Assam while the other hailed from Tripura. These miners got trapped due to the sudden rush of water inside after the dynamite blasted. This led to a split the coal pit and within no time, the mine was inundated – said Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police. While six co-workers managed to save themselves, working on the outer side of the mine then.

A 13-member-team of the Indian Navy arrived on the site for the rescue operations with Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) and other pieces of equipment.

Recently, the two key accused – Chyrmang and Langstang were granted bail from a local court. Moreover, the third accused identified as Keroi, Chyrmang’s brother has moved to the court for anticipatory bail and the hearing will take place on June 24.